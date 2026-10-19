They are building a complex for 250 million euros near the Bosphorus

A complex for healthy aging and longevity will be built in the Şile district near Istanbul with an investment of 250 million euros. The Well World project will spread over 750,000 square meters and will combine medical services, genetic research, sports facilities, a social club and residential spaces.

Behind the investment is the Tuncer family, owners of Esteworld. The company operates in health tourism, and with Well World it is focusing on services related to prevention, personalized health programs and maintaining an active life in old age.

A medical center will be the first stage

The first phase envisages a day medical center with an area of 3,000 square meters. It will offer gut microbiota analyses, genetic tests and individualized health programs.

Recommendations will be made according to each patient's health status, genetic characteristics and lifestyle. The second phase includes residential spaces for temporary accommodation, sports facilities and social activity areas. The possibility of accommodation is planned from October 29, 2028.

Esteworld and Well World CEO Dr. Burak Tuncer defines the model as “clinic + club + residences“. Members will be able to use the medical and sports facilities throughout the year, stay in the complex for certain periods and participate in personalized health programs.

The project has been developed for years

Before proceeding with the investment, the Tuncer family had been researching the European market for longevity and healthy aging services for about five to six years. Company representatives visited centers in Switzerland and Austria, with special attention paid to the Swiss clinic Clinique La Prairie.

According to Tuncer, some of Esteworld's foreign clients who visit Turkey for aesthetic procedures subsequently travel to Switzerland, Austria and Germany for programs related to healthy aging. With Well World, the company aims to attract these services to Turkey.

Medical services and housing in one complex

“People no longer want to just live longer. They want to remain productive, independent, active and continue to enjoy life in old age,“ commented Dr. Burak Tuncer.

Well World will include housing designed according to the concept of architecture that favors a healthy lifestyle and longevity. Owners will have notarial deeds and will be able to reside in the properties with their families during certain periods.

The business model will combine membership fees, health programs, social activities and real estate. The complex also plans to have horse riding facilities, tennis courts, spa centers, sports spaces, recreation areas and social networking places.

A scientific council has been established to prepare the medical programs, chaired by Prof. Dr. Haidar Sur, an expert in public health. It includes specialists in internal medicine, surgery, immunology, biochemistry, medical biology and genetics.

Esteworld has been operating in the health sector since 1994. The company has five medical centers, more than 100 doctors and over 1,000 employees. Through its international network in 35 countries, the group serves approximately between 2,500 and 3,000 foreign patients per month in Turkey.

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