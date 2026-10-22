New York's real estate industry continues to financially support Democrats, even as some of the party's new generation of candidates take an increasingly critical stance toward business, capitalism, and property owners. This relationship between political influence and financial support is the focus of an analysis by The Real Deal.

The new political organization, created by real estate broker Jason Haber and the team behind the American Real Estate Association, will raise donations and try to mobilize voters working in the real estate sector. One of its stated priorities is the introduction of open primaries in New York. The reason is that a significant portion of people in the industry are registered as independent voters and do not participate in the party's preliminary vote.

Access to government officials is a key motive

Another example of the sector's political orientation is the donations to the campaign of Governor Kathy Hochul. According to data cited by The New York Post, representatives of the real estate business gave significantly more funds to her re-election than to her Republican rival Bruce Blakeman.

This is happening despite Hochul's support for a tax on homes that are not primary residences. The chairman of the New York State Republican Party, Ed Cox, said that donors probably feel "cheated" by this position.

One reason that business finances Democrats is pragmatic: they control political life in New York. Maintaining good relationships with government officials can provide access to them and the opportunity to influence future decisions in the areas of housing policy, taxes and regulations.

Social positions also matter

According to Jay Martin, a public relations consultant who has worked with real estate companies and apartment building owners, the business environment in New York has long been associated with more liberal positions on social issues.

„You couldn't go to cocktail parties and say you were against choice or against gay rights. "It wasn't good business practice in New York," Martin said.

He added that publicly showing support for the MAGA movement makes you a politically inconvenient figure for some of the city's business circles.

Left turn changes the equation

The victories of candidates supported by the Democratic Socialists of America, however, call into question the traditional strategy of the real estate sector. These candidates are pushing for a stronger role for public housing, for tenant protections and for a greater weight of the public interest in real estate decisions.

In this context, according to Martin, more and more industry representatives are asking themselves why they continue to support Democrats if part of the party is already openly opposing the financial interests of the sector.

A similar debate is taking place within the Democratic Socialists of America. In New York, it’s mostly about housing policy and the tenant movement. Sasha Wijeratne, executive director of the tenant advocacy group CAAAV, said that political support for a candidate doesn’t automatically mean getting all the demands.

“We’re trying to figure out how we win and what it takes to win,” Wijeratne said.

Against this backdrop, Jed Wolentas of Two Trees Management, who chairs the Real Estate Board of New York, donated $129,600 to the state Democratic committee led by Hochul.

Along with the political wrangling, the New York market remains active. The most expensive housing deal of the day was $25.8 million for a 5,516-square-foot apartment on East 77th Street. The largest commercial deal is for $11.5 million for two mixed-use buildings on Lexington Avenue. A permit has also been filed for a 99-unit, 80,868-square-foot development in the financial district.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg