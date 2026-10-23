The association with Terminal 3 will be the return of Bulgarians to their homeland (VIDEO)

Terminal 2 at “Vasil Levski“ Airport - Sofia was used for many years as a byword for leaving Bulgaria. With the construction of the future Terminal 3, the ambition is to reverse this association - for the new terminal to be associated with the return of Bulgarians to their homeland. This symbolic analogy was made by the mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev, at the start of the preparatory construction activities, namely the relocation of the infrastructure of the future Terminal 3 at the capital's airport. His message is that "the new infrastructure should not just be an entry point to the capital, but a sign for Sofia and Bulgaria as a place where people choose to return".

Before the actual construction of Terminal 3, however, a large-scale preparation of the terrain and reorganization of the existing infrastructure are to be carried out.

„As a technical implementation for the preparation, the entire infrastructure that is at the operating terminal is to be moved to open the site for the future Terminal 3“, Emil Angelov, CEO of „Glavbolgarstroy Holding“, told FACTS specifically for FACTS.

The preparatory activities include a change to the pre-terminal space, which should improve the organization of bus transport and prevent the formation of traffic jams.

„A change to the the pre-station square, so that the trains can be better positioned, so that there is no congestion and it becomes possible, when Terminal 3 is expanded, to have more capacity for passengers“, explained Angelov.

Part of the approach between Terminal 2 and the future Terminal 3 will also be changed. The goal is for the infrastructure to be prepared in advance and after the construction of the new terminal, there will be no need to demolish already completed sections again.

„And part of the approach between Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 is also being changed, in order to prepare, when the third terminal is built, so that the already built parking lots will not be demolished again“, said the executive director.