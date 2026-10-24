Strong interest in homes near Burgas (VIDEO)

Of all the properties published with a video clip on imot.bg, the most interesting ones are selected and additionally published on the Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels of the No. 1 property site.

Today we present to you a specially selected clip published last week - one-bedroom apartment in a gated complex in Chernomorets. The property, whose total built-up area is 78 sq m, consists of a separate bedroom, a spacious living room with a fully equipped kitchenette and two terraces. The complex has a large swimming pool, a children's pool, a restaurant, recreation areas and a children's playground.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be seen at imot.bg