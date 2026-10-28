The professional holiday of real estate brokers brings together the sector at the national conference

On October 30, 2026, on the occasion of the professional holiday of real estate brokers and agents, the National Association “Real Estate“ will bring together the professional community for the XII National Annual Conference INSPIRE TO HIGHER 2026: “The market is changing. We answer.“

The event, of which the largest real estate website imot.bg is a media partner, will be held at Sofia Balkan Palace, Hall “Royal“, and is expected to attract over 250 representatives of the sector, business, institutions and international professional organizations. Within one day, the program will bring together keynote lectures, strategic panels, international discussions, professional awards and networking.

This year's theme focuses on one of the most important issues facing the sector – how the role of the broker is changing in the conditions of a new economic environment, technological transformation, European regulations and a new generation of buyers and investors.

From the economy and the market through European regulations to AI

The INSPIRE TO HIGHER 2026 program brings together Bulgarian and international experts with different views on the future of real estate.

The day will begin with a keynote by Ilia Lingorski – economist and expert in central banking, financial policies and international financial institutions. After that, representatives of the economic and financial environment will focus on the topic „Business environment in Bulgaria and its impact on the real estate market“, with the participation of Dr. Svilen Kolev, Yasen Georgiev, Plamena Toteva and Alexander Bochev.

Among the key topics in the program are:

„The real estate market 2027: growth, cooling or a new record?“ – with the participation of Dobromir Ganev, Anton Andonov, Hristo Angelkov and Simeon Mitev ;

– with the participation of ; „Current aspects of European legislation related to real estate“ – with Maria-Alexandra Mihaila from CEPI ;

– with ; „Energy Efficiency of Housing: Between Regulations and the Reality of the Property Market“ – with Ivan Velkov, Dragomir Tsanev and Mitko Tsonev ;

– with ; the international panel „Taxes and Property: What Can Bulgaria Learn from Europe?“ – with Felice Tufano, Daniel Holmquist and Stanislav Popdonchev ;

– with ; „Investment Attitudes of Generations from Millennials to Gen Z “ – with Irena Perfanova, Asen Dimitrov and Svetlozar Fachedzhiev ;

– with ; „AI and the sector, what awaits us“ – with the participation of Ivan Ivanov, Simeon Spasov, Hristo Hadzhiev, Kristiyan Kostov.

The person remains at the center of the deal

One of the main highlights of the afternoon program will be the keynote lecture by Hristo Popov – entrepreneur and strategist with experience in building and managing international businesses.

The topic “Who Owns the Entrance: The Last Human Deal“ will pose the question of what remains human in the profession at a time when technology and automation are taking over an increasing part of the processes. Hristo Hadzhiev and Daniela Grozeva will also participate in the discussion.

Another key moment will be the participation of Ivo Dimovski, one of the most recognizable real estate investors in the digital space in Bulgaria, who will participate with a keynote and Q&A session.

An international perspective on the Bulgarian market

INSPIRE TO HIGHER 2026 will also give a stage to representatives of leading European real estate organizations.

Among the international guests are Felice Tufano from FIABCI, Daniel Holmquist from GIPE and CEPI and Maria-Alexandra Mihaila from CEPI.

Their participation will put the Bulgarian market in wider European context – from tax models and legislation to energy efficiency, professional standards and the future of brokerage.

The Annual Awards of the National Real Estate Association are again part of the conference

The professional celebration will also end with the Annual Awards Ceremony of the National Real Estate Association, which honors people and organizations with contributions to the development and authority of the sector.

Awards will be presented in the categories „Heart in Real Estate“, „Ambassador of the Profession“, Journalism Award and Honorary Award of the National Real Estate Association. After the ceremony, the program will continue with a festive cocktail and networking.

A day for the profession and its future

INSPIRE TO HIGHER 2026 is designed as a place not just for market analysis, but for a conversation about the next role of the professional broker – in relations with the client, institutions, technology and society.

„The market is changing. We are responsible.“

October 30, 2026

Sofia Balkan Palace, „Royal“

More information and registration: events.nsni.bg

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be seen at imot.bg