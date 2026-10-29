The demolition of an illegal building in "Trakia" has begun

The removal of an illegal building at a well-known establishment in the Plovdiv region "Trakia" has begun. A red safety tape has been placed around the site, and information signs indicate that dismantling activities are being carried out on site.

The action is part of a series of inspections by the regional administration, aimed at illegally occupied municipal land, encroachments on the green system, felled trees and arbitrarily expanded commercial premises. An order for the removal of illegal construction has already been issued for a commercial premises on "Osvobozhdenie" Boulevard, and the deadlines for voluntary implementation have expired. The costs of the forced removal will be sought from the violator through legal proceedings.

Control in the region continues

The intensified inspections have also identified other violations related to the use of municipal property and the maintenance of green areas. The regional administration states that the control will continue with daily monitoring, and in each new case identified, actions will be taken within the framework of legal powers.

„Municipal lands are for all citizens and their use must be carried out in compliance with the law and established rules. We will not tolerate arbitrary actions, illegal construction or encroachments on municipal property and the green system of the region“, said the mayor of the „Trakia“ district Georgi Gatev.

According to data from the regional administration, the inspections also cover cases of illegal expansion of commercial sites and damage to vegetation. The administration states that if violations are found, the necessary actions will be taken to protect municipal property.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg, marica.bg

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