Plovdiv protects a 9,665-square-metre plot in Trakia district

A 9,665-square-metre plot in the Trakia residential district has been declared public municipal property by a unanimous decision of the Plovdiv Municipal Council. The property is designated for a kindergarten, while the change in its status limits the possibility of it being sold or acquired by private individuals. ([]())

The plot is located in Block 55 according to the district plan, between Bratan and Saedinenie streets, near the 5th District Police Department. The property has cadastral identifier 56784.540.583 and is designated as UPI IV-540.583 for a “kindergarten”.

The plot will remain municipal property

The proposal was submitted by Plovdiv Mayor Kostadin Dimitrov. It was included as the first item on the agenda of the local parliament’s meeting.

“For another type of construction, for which UPI IV-540.583 is designated: a kindergarten”

This is the official description of the property’s intended use in the Municipal Council documents. The decision preserves the plot for a public function and creates the possibility of a new children’s complex being built there in the future.

The change does not mean that construction will begin immediately. The decision protects the status of the land, while the specific steps related to the design, financing and construction of the children’s complex are yet to be taken.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg, plovdiv.bg

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