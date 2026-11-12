Billionaire lures employees back to the office with basketball

Businessman and investor Greg Flynn has unveiled a plan to bring employees back to the office through a combination of sports, social spaces and services more commonly associated with the hotel industry. His project, The Break Room, will be built at the Market Center office complex in downtown San Francisco.

Flynn is the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Flynn Group. In an interview with Fox Business, he discussed the new center, the city’s office real estate market and the failed proposal for a wealth tax in California.

Basketball, pickleball and a climbing wall

“The Break Room” will occupy space in the Market Center complex at 555-575 Market Street. The two office towers have a combined area of approximately 770,000 square feet and are among the landmark properties in downtown San Francisco.

The plan includes a nearly full-size basketball court, a climbing wall and several pickleball courts – a sport that has grown popular in the United States in recent years. There will also be a gym, yoga and spinning studios, conference rooms, a café and lounge areas.

Some of the amenities will be intended primarily for companies leasing space in the building. At certain times, the center may also be open to outside visitors, including on weekends.

A bet on the recovery of the office market

“We will bring a level of hospitality to the office market that has never been seen in San Francisco,” Greg Flynn said.

The project is part of a broader strategy to attract new tenants and retain existing companies. San Francisco’s office market continues to recover after the rapid spread of remote work, which left a significant portion of downtown buildings with vacant space.

According to The Standard, Market Center was occupied at less than half of its capacity when ownership changed hands. The new owner plans to use the additional services as a way to distinguish the complex from competing office buildings in the city.

Flynn also discussed the investment climate in San Francisco, as well as the failed attempt to introduce a wealth tax in California. The video places the project in the context of the broader debate over whether employers can persuade employees to return in person if the office offers more than a standard workplace.

“The Break Room” illustrates one response from office property owners: instead of relying solely on location and square footage, they are adding sports, services and spaces for socializing. For Flynn, this is an attempt to make the office a place employees have a reason to return to.

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