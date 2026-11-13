Call for Israeli Property Exhibition in Paris to Be Banned

The Franco-Palestinian association NIDAL has asked the Paris Administrative Court to ban an Israeli real estate exhibition scheduled for November 15 in the French capital. The organization claims that the event promotes homes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The request was filed under an expedited procedure and concerns the Icube real estate and investment exhibition, which is due to take place at the European Center for Judaism in Paris. NIDAL is calling on the court to order a complete ban on the event. As an alternative measure, the association is seeking to halt the presentation of properties located in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The dispute concerns a participant and promotional materials

In its complaint, the organization names the Israeli company BH Nadlan. According to NIDAL, the company advertises apartments in East Jerusalem and the West Bank. The association further claims that the exhibition’s promotional materials offer financial incentives to people planning to settle in the West Bank.

French media report that the court documents mention a financial “bonus” for new immigrants settling in an area referred to in Israeli terminology as “Judea and Samaria.” The claims form part of the applicants’ position and do not constitute a fact established by the court.

The prefecture has not responded to the request

NIDAL says that before turning to the court, it sought intervention from the Paris police prefecture but received no response. According to information cited by French media, the letter was sent on November 5.

The court hearing on the request took place on November 12. A ruling is expected before the exhibition begins, but data published through November 13 contains no confirmation that the court has already issued a decision. Until then, the event remains scheduled for November 15.

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