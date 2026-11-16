Wealthy Parents Spend Millions to Lure Their Grown Children Back Home

Wealthy American families are investing millions of dollars in remodeling their homes to attract their grown children back. Rather than relying on traditional family gatherings, parents are equipping their properties with luxurious spas, bowling alleys, arcade game rooms and sports facilities, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The trend is being observed among owners of expensive homes in the US who are trying to turn the family home into a preferred destination for relaxation and entertainment. Particular attention is being paid to spaces designed for teenagers and young people who are already attending university or living independently.

Among the examples presented by the American publication is the Cooper family from Colorado, who are remodeling their home with the idea of creating more opportunities for family gatherings. The new spaces are designed to offer comfort and entertainment while providing sufficient independence for the younger members of the family.

Another family, the Howards, invested in their own bowling alley and a brightly decorated vacation home by the sea. The property has become a place where their daughter, who is a college student, can invite friends and spend her free time.

Similar projects also include game rooms, pickleball courts, home theaters and wellness spaces. For some owners, the investment is not so much about increasing the value of the real estate as it is about maintaining closer relationships with their children.

Interior design specialists, however, warn that expensive amenities do not always achieve the desired result. Young people's needs often turn out to be considerably simpler than their parents expect.

According to designers, comfortable rooms for socializing, good food, the opportunity to host friends and the freedom to choose the music themselves can be more appealing than specially built entertainment complexes.

A telling example is the Vredberg family, who equipped their vacation property with a special room for teenagers. Despite the investment, their grandchildren prefer a family fishing trip to the entertainment options at the home.

This shows that even substantial financial resources cannot guarantee more frequent visits or closer family relationships.

An additional challenge is the change in the children's lifestyles. After completing their education, they often settle in other cities, start working or establish families of their own. As a result, rooms built specifically around their interests gradually lose their purpose.

The Cooper family, for example, is already planning a move to provide their children with more independence. The Migon family has also decided to sell its large home after their grown children settled in different US states.

Instead of maintaining a huge property, the parents intend to invest in smaller homes and amenities suited to their own lifestyle, including a boat.

The trend is part of broader changes in the American luxury real estate market. According to data cited by The Wall Street Journal, some wealthy members of the baby boomer generation prefer to buy larger homes or expand their existing houses rather than move into smaller properties as they grow older.

Some are building additional guesthouses, spacious kitchens and rooms for family gatherings, hoping to spend more time with their children and grandchildren.

Nevertheless, homeowners' experiences show that the most expensive amenities are not always the most effective way to maintain family ties. For many grown children, personal space, a relaxed atmosphere and the opportunity to spend quality time with their loved ones remain more important.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg