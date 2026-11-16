How a Railway Bridge Is Being Transformed into a Park

The German city of Frankfurt am Main is planning to transform a 113-year-old railway bridge into a green space for pedestrians and cyclists. The project is inspired by New York’s famous High Line park and envisages the creation of a new urban attraction near the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB), Handelsblatt reports.

The project concerns the historic Deutschherrnbrücke bridge, built in 1913, which crosses the Main River. German railway operator Deutsche Bahn is planning to build a new bridge immediately next to the existing structure, as the old one no longer meets the requirements of modern rail transport.

However, because it has protected architectural heritage status, the bridge cannot be demolished. Instead, the city authorities intend to transform it into a public space with pedestrian paths, cycling infrastructure, recreational areas and greenery.

According to Deutsche Bahn representatives, the structure of the historic bridge will remain sufficiently stable to support the load of pedestrians and cyclists.

The new railway bridge is planned to be approximately 285 metres long and 8 metres wide. The investment in its construction is estimated at approximately €500 million, with the funds to be provided by Deutsche Bahn.

Construction is expected to begin at the start of the next decade and continue for at least five years. Only after it is completed can the transformation of the old bridge begin.

The city authorities see the project as an opportunity to create a new green link between the Sachsenhausen district, the riverside Hafenpark and Ostpark. Seating areas, ornamental plants and viewing platforms overlooking Frankfurt’s skyscrapers are planned.

The project is inspired by New York’s High Line – a park approximately 2.6 kilometres long, built on an abandoned railway line in Manhattan. Its first section opened in 2009, and today the space attracts approximately 8 million visitors a year and is considered one of the most successful examples of transforming old transport infrastructure.

A similar concept has also been implemented in Paris, where a former railway line was transformed into the landscaped Coulée verte René-Dumont promenade, which is 4.7 kilometres long.

However, not all such initiatives end successfully. In 2014, London presented a project for a landscaped bridge over the Thames, known as the Garden Bridge. The planned investment of £175 million and disputes over public funding led to its eventual cancellation.

In Frankfurt, the local authorities hope the new park will combine the preservation of industrial heritage with the development of a sustainable urban environment and become another tourist attraction in Germany’s financial centre.

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