Record Supply of New Homes in Bratislava

The new housing market in the Slovak capital Bratislava is recording its highest supply in nearly a decade. In the third quarter of 2026, the number of apartments in new residential projects offered for sale reached 4,863 across a total of 113 projects, according to data from CBRE Slovakia and Bencont Investments, cited by Property Forum. Year on year, supply increased by nearly 23%, while a net 632 homes were added to the market in just three months. During the period, 15 new projects or new phases of existing developments were introduced.

Despite the significant increase in supply, sales remain relatively stable. Between July and September, 664 transactions involving new apartments were completed, compared with 652 in the previous quarter.

The average asking price of new homes reached €5,361 per square metre, representing a minimal increase of €20 compared with the second quarter. Year on year, prices rose by just 0.4%, according to data from Bencont Investments. The highest concentration of supply is observed in Bratislava II and Bratislava IV, which together account for more than half of all new homes on the market.

According to analysts at Bencont Investments, growing competition among developers is gradually changing market conditions in buyers’ favour. Prices are expected to remain stable over the coming quarters, as households’ limited purchasing power makes further increases difficult.

Upcoming changes to mortgage lending will also affect the market. From the beginning of 2027, Slovakia’s central bank will allow buyers under the age of 35 to finance up to 90% of the value of their first home. At the same time, stricter requirements will be introduced from July for the purchase of a third and subsequent property.

The trend is different in the rental market. Average rents have increased by 5% year on year, reaching €19 per square metre per month in the central district of Staré Mesto and around €16 in the other main residential districts. According to CBRE, renting a home remains more affordable than purchasing one with a mortgage. The average monthly mortgage payment amounts to €986, compared with an average rent of €739 for a comparable property.

Analysts warn that growing supply and higher construction costs could force developers to postpone the launch of new residential projects.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighbourhood can be found at imot.bg