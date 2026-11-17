The Peloponnese is establishing itself as one of the most sought-after destinations for foreigners buying holiday properties in Greece. Data from Elxis – At Home in Greece show that the region now ranks second in terms of interest among international buyers, reports Kathimerini.

About 20% of the company’s potential clients in 2026 are directing their interest towards the Peloponnese, while Crete remains the leader with a share of nearly 25%. However, the gap between the two markets is narrowing, indicating the peninsula’s strengthening position among foreign residential property investors.

The largest group of potential buyers – 34.4% – has a budget of between 250,000 and 400,000 euros. Another 19.4% are planning a purchase in the price range between 400,000 and 600,000 euros. Demand is strongly concentrated on detached houses and villas, which are preferred by 82.8% of clients, while apartments and maisonettes remain significantly less popular.

Among the most sought-after property features are sea views, proximity to the coast, a garden or terrace, a parking space and easy access to shops and services. Elxis points out that it is precisely the combination of such features, relatively easy access to Attica and the variety of coastal and mountainous areas that strengthen the competitiveness of the Peloponnese.

The modernization of Kalamata Airport is also expected to provide an additional boost to the market. The project is worth around 125 million euros and is seen as a factor that could improve the region’s international connectivity and support both tourism and the holiday housing market.

Interest in the Peloponnese is part of a broader trend of an increasing foreign presence in the Greek property market. In 2026, citizens of the United States, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom are among the most active buyers, while more and more foreigners view a purchase not only as a holiday investment but also as an opportunity to settle permanently in the country.

The Peloponnese is gradually transforming from a traditional tourist destination into a fully fledged international second-home market – a development that could support new construction, tourism investment and the local economy in the coming years.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg