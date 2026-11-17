Bulgaria’s property market is gradually cooling, and one of the most serious mistakes sellers are making is setting excessively high asking prices and rejecting reasonable offers. This was commented on by Veselina Stoeva, chairwoman of the Association for the Development of Real Estate Brokers.

According to her, following the exceptionally active 2025, the market is returning to more moderate rates. The number of transactions is declining both in Sofia and across the country, while buyers are becoming more demanding and more confident in negotiations.

Stoeva points out that many owners still expect a quick sale at a high price and reject the first offers, even though they are often close to the actual market value. As a result, the property may remain unsold for months and ultimately be sold at a lower price.

The balance between demand and supply is also changing. Whereas until recently one property would attract two or more serious buyers, the ratio is now approximately one to one. This gives buyers more options and a stronger position in negotiations.

An increasingly important factor in a purchase is not so much the price per square metre as the total amount needed to acquire, renovate and furnish the home. The costs of finishing work are significantly higher than they were a year to a year and a half ago, which particularly affects older construction.

That is why fully completed and furnished homes, which allow for immediate occupancy and provide greater clarity about the final costs, are selling the fastest. A similar trend is also being observed in new construction, where some buyers are increasingly opting for completed buildings instead of purchasing „off-plan“.

Despite the lower number of transactions, there are currently no signs of an overall decline in residential property prices. A slower market is increasing the number of active listings, but this does not necessarily mean there are more quality properties available at realistic prices.

Factors that will determine the market’s direction in the coming months include household incomes, mortgage lending conditions and the overall economic environment. Bank financing continues to play a key role, particularly in the Sofia market.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighbourhood can be found at imot.bg