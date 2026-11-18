Bulgarian citizens who own holiday properties in Greece but are tax residents of Bulgaria will not be able to benefit from the new exemption from the Unified Property Tax – ENFIA. The change will take effect in 2027 and is set out in Greek Law 5355/2026, promulgated on November 13.

Article 15 expands the scope of the full exemption but imposes several mandatory conditions. It applies to individuals who are tax residents of Greece, have their primary residence in a settlement included in the measure, and own property with a taxable value of up to €400,000. The law explicitly limits the relief to the primary residence. “The exemption applies exclusively to rights in the primary residence,” the provision states.

This means that a Bulgarian who lives and pays taxes in Bulgaria will continue to owe Greek property tax on their holiday house or apartment. Having a Greek tax identification number – AFM, does not change their status. The number is necessary for fulfilling tax obligations in Greece, but in itself does not prove tax residency in the country.

Higher Threshold for Small Settlements

From 2027, the full exemption will cover primary residences in settlements with up to 2,000 inhabitants, instead of the current threshold of 1,500 people. In the Western Macedonia region and certain border areas in northern Greece, the limit will be 2,200 inhabitants. Most settlements in the Attica region will remain outside the measure, with an exception provided for the island regional unit.

According to estimates by the Greek Ministry of National Economy and Finance, the expansion will include another 131 settlements and around 62,000 additional property owners. However, the tax relief will not automatically apply to all real estate owned by a single person.

Discount for Property Insurance

Bulgarian property owners will still have the option of reducing ENFIA through insurance against natural disasters. A 20 percent discount is provided for homes with a taxable value of up to €500,000, and a 10 percent discount for properties above that value.

The policy must cover earthquakes, fire and flooding simultaneously. For insurance covering an entire calendar year, the full discount applies, while for a shorter period the reduction is calculated proportionally, provided that the coverage lasted at least three months.

ENFIA is calculated according to the characteristics of the property, its taxable value and the property rights held. The liability is determined on the basis of ownership as of January 1 and the data in the E9 declaration. Owners who acquired property or whose circumstances changed during 2026 must update the declaration so that their tax for 2027 can be calculated correctly.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg