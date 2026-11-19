France’s real estate market is once again losing momentum due to rising mortgage costs, economic uncertainty and households’ limited purchasing power. After signs of recovery in the first half of 2026, transactions are beginning to slow, while prospects for next year remain unclear, the French newspaper Le Monde reports.

According to the National Federation of Real Estate (Fnaim), the number of transactions could decline by between 3% and 5% by the end of the year compared with 2025. French notaries have already lowered their forecast to around 920,000 sales for the whole of 2026, compared with initial expectations of more than 950,000.

The main reason for the cooling is the rise in financing costs. According to data from Crédit Logement/CSA, the average interest rate on home loans reached 3.49% in October, while rates of 4.5% are already being seen on some 20-year loans.

Higher borrowing costs directly reduce the amounts buyers can borrow. With a monthly payment of 1,000 euros over a 20-year term, the loan falls from approximately 171,000 euros at an interest rate of 3.6% to 158,000 euros at 4.5%.

As a result, more and more households are postponing the purchase of a home or negotiating lower prices. According to Crédit Logement/CSA, the number of mortgages granted in the third quarter fell by 8.1% year on year.

The cooling is gradually affecting prices as well. Data from French notaries shows a 0.8% year-on-year decline in existing homes and a 1% fall between the first and second quarters. However, the adjustments remain insufficient to offset the increased cost of financing.

In Paris, the average asking price in October reached 9,663 euros per square metre, while differences between individual districts remain significant. In some cities, including Nantes, the price decline has reached between 3% and 5%.

The difficulties also extend to new construction. French developers warn that the sector is facing one of its weakest years in decades. Nexity reported a 17% decline in housing reservations during the first nine months of 2026.

Problems in the buying and selling market are also spilling over into the rental sector. Households unable to finance a purchase remain tenants for longer, further limiting supply. According to the SeLoger platform, the number of homes offered for rent is around 20% lower than before the pandemic, while in Paris the decline has reached 50%.

Economic factors are compounded by political uncertainty in France, the state of public finances and international tensions, all of which affect the confidence of buyers and investors.

Real estate sector representatives warn that without the stabilisation of interest rates and a more predictable housing policy, the recovery of the French market could be delayed into 2027.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighbourhood can be found at imot.bg