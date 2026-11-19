Construction costs in Australia are expected to rise by 18.1% by 2029, which could lead to the postponement or cancellation of housing projects and deepen the country’s housing shortage. This is according to a new report by consultancy WT, cited by Australian publication Realestate.com.au.

According to the forecast, construction costs will increase by 5.5% in 2027, by 6% in 2028 and by a further 5.6% in 2029. The cumulative increase over the three years will reach 18.1%. For an investment project worth 100 million Australian dollars, this would mean additional costs of around 18.1 million dollars.

The forecast applies mainly to commercial buildings and high-rise residential complexes, rather than directly to single-family homes and renovations.

The main factor behind the expected increase is the shortage of skilled construction workers. Major infrastructure projects, hospitals, data centres and residential complexes are competing for a limited number of specialists, driving up labour costs.

WT construction economist Damon Rost warns that a potential slowdown in the economy could temporarily ease price pressures, but at the same time limit investment in skills, technology and production capacity. Once a subsequent recovery takes place, this could trigger another acceleration in costs.

The strongest pressure is expected in the southeastern part of the state of Queensland. In Brisbane, the projected annual increase reaches 10% in 2028, while the average increase for the period 2027–2029 is estimated at 8.5% per year.

Meanwhile, data from the Housing Industry Association (HIA) show that skilled labour costs rose by 6.6% in the year to September 2026 – the fastest increase in the past four years. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the construction of single-family homes increased by 5.7% year on year.

HIA forecasts that the number of new homes commencing construction will fall from 199,520 in 2026 to 191,040 in 2027, or 8,480 fewer homes. A recovery in construction activity is not expected before 2028.

High land prices remain an additional problem, historically rising two to three times faster than labour and construction material costs. Taxes, administrative fees and delays in preparing sites also make new construction more expensive.

Experts warn that a significant reduction in construction costs is unlikely without a serious economic downturn or a substantial increase in productivity. The more realistic scenario is a slowdown in the rate of price increases, rather than an actual decline in prices.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighbourhood can be found at imot.bg