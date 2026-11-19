Property sales in Bulgaria fell by 22.1% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year. From July–September, 45,312 sales were registered in the Property Register, compared with 58,184 a year earlier. For the first nine months, the decline reached 18.8% – 129,431 sales compared with 159,338 during the same period of 2025.

The data show that the decline accelerated during the year. In the first quarter, sales fell by 15.5% year-on-year, while in the second quarter they declined by 17.9%. This trend is at the heart of economist Prof. Krasimir Petrov's forecast of a prolonged cooling of the housing market.

„We are seeing a huge drop in transactions amid a booming economy and exceptionally low interest rates. Imagine what will happen in the market when a recession arrives,“ Petrov said on the „Biz(D)nes“ programme on Euronews Bulgaria. According to him, builders who finance their projects with bank loans and are left with unsold homes may be forced to offer discounts of 10, 20, 30 or even up to 40%.

Official price data paint a different picture

The decline in the number of transactions does not automatically mean that prices have already started falling nationwide. The latest available data from the National Statistical Institute show a 4.5% increase in housing prices in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the first quarter. Year-on-year, the increase was 15.5%. The strongest growth was recorded in Plovdiv – 5.8%, followed by Stara Zagora at 2.9%, Varna at 2.8% and Sofia at 2.4%. A decline of 1.5% was recorded in Burgas.

Thus, the claim that homes have already become 5–6% cheaper since the beginning of the year remains Petrov's assessment, rather than a confirmed national indicator from the National Statistical Institute. Data for the third quarter of 2026 are scheduled to be released by the institute on December 23.

Interest rates remain low, and lending continues to grow

According to the Bulgarian National Bank, the average interest rate on housing loans in September was 2.41%, while the annual percentage rate of charge was 2.76%. New business in housing loans for the month reached EUR 643.6 million. At the end of September, housing loans stood at EUR 19.646 billion, up 24.8% from a year earlier.

These indicators do not confirm a scenario in which prices have already collapsed, but they do show a divergence between market activity and value: transactions are falling sharply, while the official price index is still recording an increase. According to Petrov, a more serious correction would follow if mortgage interest rates rose, a recession occurred and unemployment increased at the same time. For now, the forecast of a decline of up to 40% is the economist's warning, not an official assessment by a state institution.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighbourhood can be found at imot.bg