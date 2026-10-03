Nearly 2 kg of heroin seized in the village of Polenitsa

Nearly two kilograms of heroin were seized during a police operation in the village of Polenitsa, Sandanski Municipality. In a house inhabited by a 42-year-old man from the village, about 1980 grams of a substance that tested positive for heroin in a field drug test were found.

The inspection was carried out on October 3 by forensic experts from the Sandanski District Office. Four packages of a hard-pressed brown substance were found on the second floor of the apartment. An electronic scale and a sum of money were also found in the home.

The man was detained for up to 24 hours. Pre-trial proceedings for a crime under Art. 354a, para. 1 of the Criminal Code have been initiated in the case. The work continues under the supervision of the Blagoevgrad District Prosecutor's Office.

The detainee is a defendant in the pre-trial proceedings, and his guilt has not yet been established with a final verdict.

Previous operation in the region

At the end of July, police officers discovered and destroyed nearly 160 hemp plants in two specialized operations in the Blagoevgrad region. The plants were destroyed on site.

Sources: BTA