Presenting the results of "Balkan Bridge II"

The results of the joint international police and customs operation "Balkan Bridge II" will be presented at a briefing at the "Kapitan Andreevo" border checkpoint. The start is scheduled for 11:00.

The operation is aimed at illegal trafficking in people, illegal migration, smuggling of narcotics and trafficking in excise goods through Bulgarian border checkpoints and crossings. It is considered one of the largest specialized operations of this type conducted along the Bulgarian borders.

Services from several countries participate

The actions involve the General Directorate of the Border Police and the General Directorate of the Fight against Organized Crime at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in partnership with the Customs Agency. The operation is being carried out with the support of Europol and under the coordination of Frontex.

Partner services from countries in the region, as well as representatives of the USA, Great Britain, France, Italy, Austria and Germany, participate in the international cooperation. The goal is to track and disrupt cross-border channels for illegal trafficking and smuggling.

Who will present the results

Among the participants in the briefing are the Director of the Directorate General “Border Police“ Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov and the Deputy Director of the “Customs“ Agency; Stefan Bakalov.

Representatives of the UK National Crime Agency, German customs and other partner services that participated in the operation will be present.

Sources: BNR