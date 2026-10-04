12-year-old girl killed in shooting over parking space

A 12-year-old girl has died in a shooting at a Baltimore park after two men started shooting over a parking space dispute. Three other people were injured, but their lives are not in danger, police said.

The girl was at the park to watch a youth soccer game. A 25-year-old woman was with her and was also injured. Two other men, ages 23 and 28, were injured.

Police are searching for two gunmen believed to have been involved in the shooting. Shell casings from two different types of weapons were found at the scene near Lion Day Park. There have been no arrests in the case.

“We know that there was some sort of argument between two cowards and, of course, both men opened fire on each other,“ said Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.“

Mayor Brandon Scott also condemned the shooting. “Two men, or so-called men, got into an argument and now this child is gone,” he said.

A similar case in Baltimore in 2024.

The shooting is reminiscent of another deadly parking dispute in the city. In August 2024, a mass shooting in East Baltimore left a 36-year-old man dead and seven others injured.

The investigation into the new case is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information about the men to contact law enforcement.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, NBC News