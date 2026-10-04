Botyo Botev on the murder of Iliyan Filipov: It was most likely an impulsive act

Criminalist Botyo Botev commented on the murder of businessman and president of „Botev“ (Plovdiv) Iliyan Filipov, drawing attention to one of the key details in the case - that only one shot was fired at the victim.

In front of bTV, the former head of the „Homicide“ department at the Ministry of Interior indicated that this fact does not fully fit into his familiar model of a professionally executed contract murder. According to him, in such crimes, the perpetrator usually takes additional actions to make sure that the victim is dead.

“There is no case in which a contract killing carried out by a paid killer was carried out without a control shot“, said Botev.

That is why the criminalist allows a different hypothesis for what happened in Plovdiv. According to him, the way in which the crime was committed may point to an impulsive action, rather than a pre-planned professional execution.

Botev also allows that there may have been prior contact between the victim and the person detained for the murder. He indicated that the two probably met and that the circumstances surrounding this meeting may prove important in clarifying what happened.

However, the expert emphasizes that at this stage no final conclusions should be made about the motive. “The motives can only be discussed when things are unraveled in the true sense of the word“, the forensic scientist commented.

The investigation must establish what preceded the shooting, what the contact was between the victim and the suspect, and whether the murder was planned in advance or the result of a conflict that arose on the spot.