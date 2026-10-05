The court is sitting in the case of the murder of Peyo Peev

The Sofia City Court will hold another hearing in the case of the murder of Peyo Peev. The hearing is scheduled for October 5 at 10:00 and will be heard by the 16th panel in the court building at 90 “Cherkovna“ Str. in Sofia. The case has the number NOHD No. 1385/2025.

The defendants are Krasimira T. and Gabriela P. The two women are accused of having complicity and premeditatedly killed 44-year-old Peyo Peev. The accusation is not a proven guilt, and the court proceedings continue.

Expertise and witness testimonies are being analyzed

The judicial investigation is examining the collected material evidence, the results of complex forensic and psychiatric examinations, as well as the testimonies of dozens of witnesses.

In recent months, the defense has made requests to mitigate the measures for the defendants' detention. The reasons cited were their deteriorating health and the need to raise the children. These demands were opposed by the state prosecution and private prosecutors.

The case began after the murder in January 2024.

The crime was committed in early January 2024. Peyo Peev's body was found in a burned-out car in the Vitosha region.

According to the investigation, he was ambushed and strangled in his own car in front of an apartment building in Sofia. Disputes over parental rights and recognition of paternity over the children were cited as the cause of the conflict.

The case caused a public outcry and peaceful protests in front of judicial and law enforcement institutions. The participants insisted on a fair trial and the most severe punishments, and also raised questions about the protection of children in severe family conflicts and the equality of parents in disputes over rights.

Sources: Dariknews