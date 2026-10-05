Bomb threats in several cities, people evacuated from courts, schools and kindergartens

Reports of planted explosive devices were received in various parts of our country this morning. Due to the threats, schools, kindergartens, courthouses and other public buildings were evacuated, and police checks have begun at the sites, bTV reported.

A report of planted explosive devices was also received in the capital's DG No. 91 “Sunny Corner“. The kindergarten has notified parents of the need to pick up their children immediately.

“The children are safe and are under the constant supervision of the kindergarten staff until they are handed over to a parent or an authorized person“, the director's message states.

Parents have been advised to remain calm and cooperate in the quick and organized removal of the children.

Alerts have also been received in the e-mails of numerous institutions in Plovdiv.

The police specify that the number of alerts received is constantly changing, as employees open their e-mails at different times.

So far, it is known that the prosecutor's office, the regional government, childcare facilities and schools have received messages. After the police checks, the heads of the institutions signed declarations and the institutions resumed their work.

The Kazanlak signal was sent to the municipality's e-mail in the morning.

Police and fire brigade teams arrived on site. No danger was identified during the check, and employees and citizens were not evacuated. Work in the municipal administration continues normally, BNT specified.

In Varna, threatening messages were received from various institutions and sites. Among them are the Varna Municipality, the National Revenue Agency, medical facilities, kindergartens and schools. The police in Varna announced: „At the moment there is no confirmation of a real threat.“ All reports are being investigated.

Evacuation in Razgrad

Two reports of planted explosive devices have been received in Razgrad, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior announced. The first threatening message was sent shortly after 09:00 to the e-mail of the District Court in the city. At 09:46, a signal was also received at the e-mail of the District Prosecutor's Office.

The same messages were also received at the MHAT-Isperih and Kindergarten No. 6 in Razgrad.

An explosive device alert closed the Burgas Courthouse this morning.

The building was evacuated and closed to visitors and employees from 9:15 to 11:00, the press center of the Burgas court told BTA.

After the inspection, no explosive device was found. The Courthouse has reopened and work has resumed.

Today, at 1:00 PM, the Court of Appeals will consider the detention order for a person accused of smuggling 20 kilograms of cocaine and 25.5 kilograms of marijuana. The driver of a truck - a tractor with a trailer - was traveling to Turkey.

A bomb alert was also received at a polyclinic in Blagoevgrad.

Doctors and patients were evacuated, and the building was checked.

Similar alerts were also received in Sliven, where schools, kindergartens and government institutions were affected.

In Haskovo, alerts were received by e-mail at the “Hristo Smirnenski“ Primary School and “Vasil Levski“ Secondary School. Reports of planted explosive devices were also received at the “Ivan Vazov“ Primary School and “Aleko Konstantinov“ Primary School. in Dimitrovgrad, as well as in schools in the village of Radievo and the town of Merichleri.

Sources: bntnews.bg, BTA, bTV