Bomb threat in Momchilgrad

The police in Momchilgrad have launched an investigation into a report of an explosive device placed under a parked car. The information was submitted by phone. Officers from the regional administration were dispatched to the scene, kardjalinews.bg reported.

The report is for a Volkswagen passenger car. According to initial data, the call claimed that an explosive device had been placed under the car. This required immediate action according to the standard procedure in such cases.

The report: a call about a bomb under a parked car

According to police data, the message was received on a mobile phone. It claims that an explosive device has been placed on a parked Volkswagen. Immediately after the report, police teams were sent to the scene.

The area around the car was cordoned off. This limits access and reduces the risk to citizens. Such measures are common in cases of suspected explosive devices.

Actions on site: cordoning off and inspection

Momchilgrad Regional Police Department officers inspected the car. No suspicious objects were found after the inspection. There is no evidence of an actual explosive device.

However, the case is not considered closed. In the event of a bomb report, all information is thoroughly checked. The goal is to clarify both the credibility of the threat and its source.

The investigation continues

The work on the case is being taken over by the “Criminal Police” group at the regional department. The police are clarifying the circumstances surrounding the report. It is also being checked who is behind the call.

The Ministry of Interior reminds that false reports of explosive devices are a serious violation. They mobilize resources and create tension among people. If the perpetrator is identified, sanctions may follow according to law.