Man beats woman in town of Marten

A 37-year-old man hit a woman in the town of Marten, as a result of which she fell and suffered a severe fracture of her collarbone. The victim was admitted for treatment at University Hospital "Kanev", the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Ruse reported.

Incident on a concrete slab

The attack took place on the evening of October 2. Shortly after 9:00 p.m., the emergency phone received a signal about a woman who had been beaten in a settlement near the regional town.

According to initial data, after being hit by the 37-year-old perpetrator, the woman lost her balance and fell. When she fell, she hit a concrete slab behind her badly. She was immediately transported to the "Kanev" hospital in Ruse, where a thorough medical examination revealed a fractured collarbone.

Police investigation

After the report was filed, law enforcement officers arrived on the scene and began work to clarify all the circumstances surrounding the physical altercation.

The law enforcement authorities identified and questioned witnesses who were present at the incident. The incident was duly documented in the inventory of the Second Police Department - Ruse. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated against the 37-year-old man for causing bodily harm and the work on the case continues.