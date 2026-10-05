Nearly 2 kg of heroin seized from a house near Sandanski

Nearly 2 kg of heroin were seized from a house in the village of Polenitsa near Sandanski during a specialized police operation. The drug was discovered by forensic experts from the Sandanski District Office.

The inspection was carried out on October 3 in a property inhabited by a 42-year-old man. During the search of the second floor, about 1.98 kg of a brown pressed substance were found, distributed in four packages. An electronic scale and a sum of money were also seized.

The field test of the substance reacted positively for heroin. The 42-year-old man was detained for a period of up to 24 hours.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case under Art. 354 a, para. 1 of the Criminal Code. The work continues under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office in Blagoevgrad.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg