Investigative journalist Atanas Chobanov warned of possible attempts to seize the business and assets of the murdered Plovdiv entrepreneur Iliyan Filipov. On the air of Darik Radio, he questioned the version of illegal sports betting as the main motive for the crime.

The accused in the case is Slavcho Megerov, who was left in custody. The prosecutor's office is working on the version that the murder is related to a personal conflict and unresolved financial relations between the two. The court proceedings also discussed data on amounts given as bets on sporting events.

Chobanov raised a question about the version with illegal bets

According to Chobanov, the scale of Filipov's business makes this version illogical until convincing evidence is presented.

„It is very strange to me that a person with the business and capabilities of Iliyan Filipov would be involved in these illegal bets. He has built a business empire after all. I don't see why he would get involved in such a thing, but if the prosecution has such convincing evidence, we should see it someday“, said Atanas Chobanov.

Filipov is connected to large-scale business in transport, construction and railway transport. Chobanov pointed out that the structure surrounding the entrepreneur includes thousands of TIRs and significant assets.

Questions about the accused and his contacts

The journalist emphasized Slavcho Megerov's contacts with influential figures and expressed bewilderment at how a person with previous convictions was allowed to have business relations with some of the richest entrepreneurs.

„Why such a person, who is a repeat offender, thief and former prisoner, and several times, gets involved in such businesses, remains a big question mark for me. This is the question that I think the prosecutor's office should clarify“, said Chobanov.

He also raised questions about the detainee's car, which, according to his statement, remained undiscovered from June to October, despite the presence of numerous cameras on the republican road network. Chobanov linked these circumstances to a hypothesis of a pre-organized order, but it has not been confirmed by the investigative authorities.

Warning about the assets of the murdered businessman

Chobanov called for attention to be directed to the future of the companies and assets related to Iliyan Filipov. According to him, the murder raises the question of whether attempts to redistribute or control the business will not follow.

„We will monitor very carefully how the assets are taken over and what happens to them. Will they be taken over, will there be attempts to control them, will there be significant individuals behind these attempts“, said the investigative journalist.

He called on the Ministry of Interior and the National Security Agency to check possible lists of targets for physical elimination. According to him, changing the testimonies of key witnesses could be a signal of external interference and an attempt to obstruct the investigation.

At the moment, Slavcho Megerov remains a defendant, and the court has ordered his detention. There is no final verdict in the case.

Sources: darik.bg, bntnews.bg