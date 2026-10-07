The case of the ATV accident continues in Burgas

The Burgas District Court is holding a new hearing in the case of the ATV accident in Sunny Beach, in which five people were hit in 2025. The defendant is Nikola Burgazliev. A 35-year-old woman died in the accident and her child was seriously injured.

A mechanic who allegedly checked the attraction machine on the day of the accident is expected to be questioned in court. During the hearing, it should also be clarified whether video recordings from the point where the ATV underwent a technical inspection were preserved.

Expert reports on the machine and the use of marijuana

About a month ago, the court accepted the expert reports in the case, according to which Burgazliev used marijuana. This is a conclusion of the experts, accepted as evidence in the trial, and not a final court finding of guilt.

The auto technical examination established that the ATV did not have a technical malfunction. According to the conclusion, the brake was not used before the impact. This data is to be discussed together with the testimonies of the witnesses and the other evidence in the case.

The trial continues in the Burgas District Court with clarification of the circumstances surrounding the inspection of the machine and its technical inspection.

Sources: bntnews.bg