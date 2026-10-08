Race from Serres to Thessaloniki: 7 migrants in a car with Bulgarian license plates

A police chase from the Serres area to the center of Thessaloniki ended with the discovery of seven migrants in a car with Bulgarian license plates. The driver did not obey a signal for a check and fled, then abandoned the car and hid on foot.

According to Greek media, the chase began early in the morning when police spotted a black Peugeot station wagon in the Serres area. When they tried to stop it, the driver accelerated towards Thessaloniki. The distance covered during the chase is stated differently – about 60 kilometers from “Proto tema“ and about 70 kilometers from Newsbomb and OPEN TV.

The car reached the central part of Thessaloniki and at the intersection of “Agiou Dimitriou“ and “Arkadioupoleos“ streets crashed into parked cars. After the collision, the police managed to block the car. During the inspection, seven migrants were found inside, and the driver left the car and fled on foot.

So far, there are no reports of injuries in the incident, and material damage to the parked cars has been reported. The seven migrants have been detained for identification and for the actions provided for in Greek law.

The police in Thessaloniki are searching for the driver. The information published so far does not indicate his identity, nationality or whether he has already been charged. The investigation should also clarify the circumstances surrounding the transportation of the seven migrants.

Sources: protothema.gr, newsbomb.gr, tvopen.gr