Iva Mihaylova's condition is getting worse, and the treatment she needs cannot be provided in North Macedonia. This was stated to NOVA by her Bulgarian lawyer Nikolay Dimitrov, after the authorities in the country allowed Bulgarian doctors to travel to her and examine her.

According to the defense lawyer, Mihaylova has already been examined in several health facilities in Skopje. He claims that the Macedonian doctors were unanimous about the need for treatment that the state cannot provide her.

“She is suffering complications“, said Dimitrov. According to him, Mihaylova has two broken vertebrae, partial paralysis and is not feeling well. The lawyer added that she is on painkillers all day long, and there are police cars outside her house 24/7.

Defense to file new motion

According to Nikolay Dimitrov, the court in Kochani did not allow Mihaylova to receive treatment abroad, despite the medical documents provided. He told NOVA that the defense will use the results of the upcoming examination to request permission for her to receive treatment outside North Macedonia again.

“We will use this examination and its results and file a new motion“, said the lawyer. He expressed hope that the court will consider the doctors' conclusion, regardless of what it will be.

The next hearing in the case against Iva Mihaylova in Kochani is scheduled for early November.

Sources: nova.bg