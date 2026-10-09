Three arrested for fentanyl in Stolipinovo

Three people have been arrested in the Plovdiv neighborhood of Stolipinovo for distributing fentanyl. This was announced by the director of the Plovdiv police, Senior Commissioner Vasil Kostadinov.

According to him, in recent years the neighborhood has changed as a place for drug distribution. “Stolipinovo“ is turning from a depot for cocaine distribution into a main point for placing fentanyl“, Kostadinov told BNT.

Illegal buildings make access difficult

In parallel with the police actions, the authorities are starting to remove illegal buildings in the neighborhood. According to police information, such sites are often used as cover by dealers.

Illegal construction makes it difficult to access the addresses, including for police teams. Therefore, the removal of the buildings is included in the measures against the distribution of narcotics.

The detainees are listed as persons detained in connection with the distribution of fentanyl. At the moment, the reported information does not contain any information about charges being filed or legal measures being taken.

Sources: bntnews.bg