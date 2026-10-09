A woman was killed in an apartment in Plovdiv. A young man was detained

A 45-year-old woman was killed in an apartment in Plovdiv. A young man was detained for the crime. It is believed that the crime was committed by a member of the victim's family, Nova TV reports.

The woman's body was found at an address in the “North“ district. According to initial data, the death was caused intentionally.

Employees from the regional directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are taking action to clarify all the facts and circumstances surrounding the serious criminal offense committed. The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office - Plovdiv.