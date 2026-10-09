Motorcyclist detained after a race in Plovdiv, crashed into a patrol car

A young motorcyclist has been detained after causing a night race with the police in Plovdiv.

The perpetrator refused to be tested for drug use, the police press center reported.

At around 1.10 am that night, the Fourth Police Department's on-duty teams noticed a driver and a passenger passing by on a motorcycle with a covered license plate. The uniformed officers gave a light and sound signal to stop the motorcycle, but it continued along a central boulevard in the city and ran red lights at three intersections.

Through the operational duty unit, information about the biker with risky behavior was sent to the other patrols in the city. Teams from the “Traffic Police“ sector, Fifth and Sixth district departments also participated in the blocking actions along his route. On “Tsarigradsko Shose“ Blvd., the biker entered the oncoming lane and created the prerequisites for a traffic accident.

When trying to escape again, the 24-year-old driver crashed his motorcycle into the back of one of the patrol cars and, together with his 35-year-old companion, fell to the ground. The two were not seriously injured, they were provided with medical assistance. A check of the Ministry of Interior's databases revealed that the young man did not have the required category for the motorcycle he was driving.

His alcohol test was negative, but he refused to be tested for drug use and to give blood for chemical analysis. He was detained for one day in the Fourth Police Department's detention center by a police warrant.

The documentation of the case continues.