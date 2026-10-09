Vatman goes to court for the death of a pedestrian in Sofia

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment against a 49-year-old at the time of the act Vatman for causing death by negligence in a traffic accident in the capital.

According to the indictment, on December 9, 2024, at around 10:20 a.m., Vatman was driving a tram on “Madrid“ Blvd. in Sofia, in the direction from “Cherkovna“ St. to “Vasil Drumev“ St.. In the area of the intersection with “Lyuleburgas“ St. he violated the traffic rules by not showing due attention to a crossing pedestrian and not taking action to prevent the incident.

As a result of the impact, the woman suffered serious injuries and died the same day at the “Pirogov“ hospital.

The Sofia City Court is about to schedule a preliminary hearing in the case.