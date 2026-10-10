The speedometer showed 139 km/h in the accident near Pleven

The speedometer of one of the cars in the serious accident between Pleven and the village of Yasen remained stuck at 139 km/h. The collision killed four young people and seriously injured one person.

The investigation into the accident continues. Additional investigative actions and the preparation of expert reports are pending, which should clarify the mechanism of the collision and its causes. At the moment, the inappropriate speed is among the main versions, but there is no final conclusion.

The role of the road surface will also be clarified

The Municipality of Pleven has stated that repairs were planned for the section where the accident occurred. According to municipal information, 20 million euros intended for this activity were redirected to dealing with the water crisis in the city.

“I would not allow myself to comment on the road. When we talk about inappropriate speed, about a road surface that is not suitable, this includes wet weather, it can also include snow, in fact, we have to assess where we are on the roadway”, Deputy Regional Governor Bogomil Stoev told NOVA.

According to him, when clarifying the reasons, the combination of speed, the condition of the surface and the specific conditions of the road must be assessed. Final answers are expected after the completion of the investigative actions and expert assessments.

Sources: nova.bg