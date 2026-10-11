The 14-year-old student, accused of the death of his mother in Plovdiv, remains in custody. The case for his measure was considered behind closed doors. It is stated in the case that the boy himself called 112 and cooperated with the law enforcement agencies.

According to the deputy district prosecutor of Plovdiv Anna Vikova, the act was premeditated and not the result of emotion. “We have no data on previous conflicts. The motive is extremely personal, related to the family“, she commented.

The incident occurred after a complicated relationship between parent and child. The boy and his 45-year-old mother moved to Plovdiv about three months ago, after the student was accepted to a new school. His parents have been separated for years.

The Director of the Department of Internal Affairs and Communications – Plovdiv Vasil Kostadinov said that so far there is no evidence of previous antisocial behavior or other acts by the child. “He is a first-year student at one of the good schools in Plovdiv. Before that, he lived with his grandparents in Stara Zagora, where his mother is from“, said Kostadinov.

The prosecutor's office defines the motive as personal and related to the family. Due to the age of the accused, the court hearing was held behind closed doors, and the proceedings continue under the presumption of innocence.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg