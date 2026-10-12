Cut-up game found near Karnobat, inspection underway

Discarded animal remains from a cut-up carcass were found in the area of "Baraganka" near the village of Ekzarh Antimovo, Karnobat municipality. The report was filed on November 17, 2025 on the "green phone" of the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water - Burgas.

The case has been referred to the jurisdiction of the Territorial Division of the State Forestry - Karnobat. The TP SGS - Burgas and the Regional Directorate for Forests - Burgas have also been notified of it. Burgas.

The waste has been cleaned up

On-site inspections have been carried out, and the animal waste has been removed. “Inspections have been carried out and the animal waste has been cleaned up“, is stated in the information of the RIEW - Burgas about the received signals.

Publicly available data do not indicate what kind of animal it was. It has not been confirmed that the remains are of a red deer, nor that a shot doe was found in the same area.

No data on pre-trial proceedings

The available official information does not report any pre-trial proceedings initiated, persons detained, weapons seized or a vehicle found related to the case. There is no information about illegal shooting.

At the moment, the confirmed circumstance is the presence of discarded animal products and the subsequent inspection by the forestry structures. The allegations of a cut deer, a shot doe and poaching cannot be presented as established facts without additional information from the police, the prosecutor's office or the forestry authorities.