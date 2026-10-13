The Court of Appeal is considering the measure of Slavcho Megerov

The Court of Appeal in Plovdiv will consider the measure of detention of Slavcho Megerov, accused of the murder of the businessman and owner of PFC "Botev" - Plovdiv, Iliyan Filipov. Megerov appealed the decision of the District Court in Plovdiv, which left him in custody.

According to the prosecution, the leading motive for the murder is unsettled financial relations related to sports betting. At the hearing, the appellate magistrates must assess whether there are grounds for the most severe measure of detention.

Cameras tracked the defendant's movements

Iliyan Filipov was shot dead on September 30 in front of a newly built housing complex in Plovdiv. The property was his property, but he did not live there.

The weapon used in the murder has not yet been found. However, according to the police, the seized security camera recordings tracked Megerov's movements before and after the crime.

According to police data, the defendant arrived from Sofia in his personal car and drove to Plovdiv in his sister's car. The recordings showed the license plate number of the car, which investigators used to track his route.

After the murder, Megerov threw away the clothes and sneakers he was wearing, according to the video recordings presented in the investigation. So far, no results of the gunpowder smears on the detainee's hands have been publicly announced.

Megerov is an accused, and his guilt can only be established with a final verdict.

Sources: bntnews.bg