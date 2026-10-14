Mobile phones worth 30 thousand euros were stolen in Ruse

Another robbery of a mobile phone store. After we showed you on Monday how four masked men managed to steal devices worth tens of thousands of euros in the capital's "Mladost 1" district, we also received a signal from Ruse. However, the case there dates back to the end of August. From the footage provided to us by the store owner, you can see how three masked men break down the door and take whatever they can in about 2 minutes. The damage is worth 30 thousand euros.

„There was a witness at the time of the robbery, I got a call from the security service and that's how I found out. I think someone had inspected the store beforehand. I think the perpetrators are the same as in the capital. Their physiques are more or less the same, as are the sneakers of one of them. "As far as I know, there is another case in Sofia, but the colleague does not want to speak on camera," the store owner, Mr. Iliev, told the air of "Hello, Bulgaria."