Three arrested for stealing over 1,100 liters of diesel

Three men from the Pomorie village of Bata have been arrested for a series of thefts of diesel fuel from construction machinery in the Burgas region. According to police data, the total amount of stolen diesel exceeds 1,100 liters, and its value is about 2,270 euros.

Two of the arrested are 23 and 25 years old. According to the police, they were identified as perpetrators of stealing 1,000 liters of diesel fuel from machinery used in the major repair of the municipal road between the villages of Gorica and Poroy. The value of the fuel is about 2,000 euros.

The investigation has established that the thefts were committed in the period from August to September 23. The police also reported that the two attempted to drain fuel from construction equipment parked in the center of the village of Poroy.

Another 140 liters were drained from an excavator in Laka

On September 29, the two men, along with a third 22-year-old detainee, were also linked to the theft of another 140 liters of diesel. The fuel was drained from an excavator at a construction site in the village of Laka.

The machine is owned by a private company that builds a water supply system. The value of the fuel stolen in this case is about 270 euros.

According to police data, the three detainees have made full confessions. Work to document the criminal activity continues.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg