Former MP from the MRF was detained during the operation in Kostinbrod

Former MP from the MRF Iliya Yankov Iliev was detained during the operation by the Directorate of Public Procurement in Kostinbrod. The operation is related to an inspection of alleged abuses of public procurement funds in the Water and Sewerage sector.

Investigators are checking data on the diversion of significant financial funds. Large sums of money and expensive items were found during the operations, and luxury properties were identified as objects of interest for the investigation.

Relationship with the investigation in the Water and Sewerage sector

According to preliminary information, the operation in Kostinbrod is related to the investigation of alleged abuses in the Water and Sewerage sector in Burgas. In this case, the regional chairman of the MRF, Hristo Shirokov, was detained and charged.

At the moment, there is no officially announced data on the specific role of Iliya Iliev in the current proceedings. It has not been announced whether charges will be brought against him.

Previous case against Iliev

Iliya Iliev was a member of parliament in the 43rd National Assembly from 2014 to 2017. He was elected from the MRF list in Yambol and was a member of the movement's parliamentary group.

In January 2017, the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment against Iliev and three other people in a separate case for alleged embezzlement of funds from the National Company “Railway Infrastructure“. This proceeding is not related to today's action in Kostinbrod.

The investigation into the GDBOP operation continues. The number of sites inspected and the amount of alleged damage have not been officially announced.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, offnews.bg