Brutal murder: Wanted young man found strangled and tied in a river in Harmanli

A 21-year-old man has been detained for brutal murder in Harmanli, after his peer, who was wanted, was found dead and tied in the waters of the Harmanli River. This was announced by the police and the District Prosecutor's Office in Haskovo.

The investigation began on October 13 after a report of the disappearance of a young man from the village of Chernogorovo, living in the villa area of Harmanli. Forensics have established that the day before his disappearance, the victim was in the company of the suspect near the “Prikazkite“ complex. According to investigators, the detainee later returned home alone and attempted to sell the mobile phone to his friend.

On October 15, after a large-scale operation involving divers, firefighters and Ministry of Interior officials from Haskovo and Sofia, the body of the wanted person was found in the river. The forensic examination showed that the victim had been strangled before being tied up and thrown into the water. The supervising prosecutor has charged the detainee and imposed a detention order for up to 72 hours. The case is ongoing.