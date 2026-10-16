Blagomir Kotsev is accused of an unprofitable deal from 2022

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has brought the mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, as a defendant for an attempt to conclude an unprofitable deal from the time he was the regional governor. The accusation is for the period from April 1 to August 2, 2022 and is related to a contract for the direct assignment of legal services between the Regional Administration in Varna and a law firm.

According to the prosecutor's office, the deal could have caused significant material damage to the regional administration in the amount of 23,256 leva. Under the contract, 11,808 leva were paid, and the remaining 11,448 leva were not transferred after Kotsev was dismissed from the position of regional governor.

The legal aid contract

The investigation is being conducted under the qualification of knowingly concluding an unprofitable transaction and attempting a crime under Art. 220, para. 1 in connection with Art. 18, para. 1 of the Criminal Code. The Investigation Department at the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office is working on the case under the supervision of the General Prosecutor's Office.

The case began after a contract for legal services concluded on April 1, 2022. On August 2, a final value of 23,256 leva was determined. 11,808 leva was paid under the first invoice. For the second invoice, worth 11,448 leva, it was ordered that the payment not be made after the change of the regional governor.

The case was returned for further investigation

„The damage for this legal entity is precisely the agreed and paid amount in full – together with the accrued VAT“, the Varna Court of Appeal stated.

In 2024, the Varna District Prosecutor's Office terminated the proceedings on the grounds that no significant damage had occurred. The Varna Court of Appeal overturned this decision and returned the case for further investigation.

The appellate instance accepted that the accrued value added tax should also be included in the calculation of the damage. According to the court, the legal activities under the contract were routine and could have been carried out by the legal advisors in the regional administration.

The court also indicated that the unpaid second invoice was not considered when the proceedings were initially terminated. According to the appellate court, this part is a completed attempt to commit a crime.

At the moment, there is no evidence that the accusation has been filed in court. Blagomir Kotsev has not been found guilty, and the presumption of innocence applies in this case.

Sources: 24plovdiv.bg, bnrnews.bg