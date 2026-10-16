11 years in prison for Ivelin for the accident near Pomorie

The Burgas District Court sentenced Ivelin Ivanov to 11 years in prison for the serious accident near Pomorie, in which two people died and four others were injured. The sentence must be served under an initial general regime.

The court found that on November 8, 2023, Ivanov was driving an “Audi“ on the I-9 road, in the area of kilometer 226+400 in the Pomorie municipality, at a speed of 132.80 km/h. The speed limit in the section was 90 km/h. According to the prosecution, excessive speed and violation of traffic rules led to the death of two people and the injury of four others.

The case reached a verdict three years after the accident

The Burgas District Prosecutor's Office has filed an indictment against I.I. for a particularly serious case of causing death and bodily harm in a traffic accident. The case was heard by the Burgas District Court in accordance with the general procedure.

After his arrest in November 2023, Ivanov stated to the court: „I am sorry for what happened and I will not hide.“ At that time, he was accused of the accident that occurred on the road between Burgas and Pomorie.

Driving ban and confiscation of the car

In addition to the 11-year sentence, the court deprived Ivelin Ivanov of the right to drive a motor vehicle for a period of 12 years. The car used in the incident was confiscated in favor of the state.

The verdict is not final. It can be appealed by the defendant or protested by the prosecutor's office before the Court of Appeal - Burgas within 15 days. Until the final conclusion of the case, the verdict is subject to judicial review.

Sources: news.bg, burgas24.bg, 24plovdiv.bg