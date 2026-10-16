Military District Prosecutor's Office - Sofia has opened pre-trial proceedings for the attack on the ship “CHELSEA 3“, sailing under the Maltese flag in the Black Sea. The investigation was initiated by a decree of October 16, 2026, on a report containing allegations of a crime in the exclusive economic zone of Bulgaria.

The report was sent under the jurisdiction of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office and was filed by the “Bulgarian Lawyers for Human Rights“ Foundation and the “Bulgarian Helsinki Committee“ Association. It alleges violations of the rules of international law for waging war.

The proceedings are under Art. 412, b. „a“ and b. „e“ of the Criminal Code. According to the prosecutor's office, an allegation is being investigated that „an order was given to commit a murder against the civilian population“ – the crew of „CHELSEA 3“, as well as large-scale destruction of property – the vessel itself.

Military investigators and the Ministry of Interior are collecting evidence

The investigation has been assigned to a military investigator at the Military District Prosecutor's Office – Sofia. Separate procedural and investigative actions in the territory served by the Military District Prosecutor's Office – Sliven will be carried out by a military investigator from Sliven.

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior has been assigned to organize the implementation of the instructions to the bodies of the Ministry of Interior. These include searching for witnesses, establishing the location of the ship and taking steps to clarify the case and identify any potential accomplices.

The investigation will examine the ownership of the vessel, the crew, the route and purpose of the voyage, as well as the cargo carried and any passengers. The statement from the prosecutor's office does not name any accused person.

The ship was hit off the Bulgarian coast

„CHELSEA 3“ was attacked on the night of October 13, 2026 in the Black Sea. According to BTA, all 15 crew members were rescued after the hit. The ship was sailing under the Maltese flag.

As of October 16, the vessel remained at anchor off the Bulgarian Black Sea coast. A previous attempt to retrieve it was suspended due to bad weather, and a new operation is planned, Nova TV reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack, the nature of the damage caused, and the possible responsibility of specific individuals.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bta.bg, nova.bg