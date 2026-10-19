Drugged Ukrainian man attacks emergency medical team in Varna

An emergency medical team was attacked during a visit to an address in Varna on October 17. The police took a man away from the scene, and a case has been opened in the case.

The report was filed at around 7:00 p.m. According to information released by the police, the man was taken away by the team that arrived at the address. “A man was taken away from the scene and a case has been opened in the case“, the police told the media.

The medical team responded to the address at around 6:35 p.m. According to a report by the local organization of “Vazrazhdane“ the man is a Ukrainian citizen with temporary protection and attacked emergency medical staff. The report also claims that he punched the ambulance driver.

The police have not confirmed the nationality and age of the detainee. The allegations that the man was under the influence of alcohol and drugs or that narcotics were found on him have not been confirmed.

According to the information published by “Vazrazhdane“, the man also resisted the arrival of the police. Published photos show a badly torn uniform of an emergency worker.

The expedited investigation must clarify the circumstances surrounding the attack, the man's actions and his possible violations. Until its conclusion, the allegations about the punch, the resistance and the discovered substances cannot be accepted as proven facts.

Sources: telegraph.bg, thesite24.net