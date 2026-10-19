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Ruse man fined 150 euros for shooting in a parking lot in Veliko Tarnovo

Ruse man fined 150 euros for shooting in a parking lot in Veliko Tarnovo

The 27-year-old man fired five or six shots from a car in a parking lot of a shopping park. He was detained for 24 hours and fined for petty hooliganism

Oct 19, 2026 10:32 42

Ruse man fined 150 euros for shooting in a parking lot in Veliko Tarnovo - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

The Veliko Tarnovo District Court fined 150 euros to a 27-year-old man from Ruse, who was detained after shooting with a gun in a parking lot in the city. The man was fined for petty hooliganism.

The report was filed on the 112 phone around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Veliko Tarnovo, the shots were fired from a car parked in the parking lot of a commercial park on „Magistralna“ Street.

„It has been clarified that he fired 5-6 shots“

The 27-year-old man was identified as a passenger in the car and was detained for up to 24 hours. A report was drawn up on the spot under the Decree on Combating Petty Hooliganism, after which the case was considered by the District Court in Veliko Tarnovo.

No data on injured people or material damage were reported. Information on additional proceedings related to the weapon was not indicated.

Sources: focus-news.net


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