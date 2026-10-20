The 14-year-old boy stabbed in Karnobat is in stable condition

The 14-year-old boy stabbed by his peer in Karnobat is in stable condition. He was urgently admitted to the "Heart and Brain" Hospital in Burgas, where doctors found six deep stab wounds in the chest and another wound in the mouth. According to the hospital, no internal organs are affected, and the child remains under active medical supervision.

The wounds were treated surgically. “We have treated the wounds surgically. They are mainly in the left part of the chest, there is one in the back, one in the front, one on the face”, pediatric surgeon Dr. Rumen Hristov told BNT. The doctors' earlier assessment was for a moderately severe general condition, and the latest information is that the boy's condition is stable.

The incident occurred at around 11:00 on October 19 at a training ground near the Vocational High School of Agriculture and Light Industry in Karnobat. The two boys initially argued, after which the conflict moved outside the schoolyard. “The scandal moved outside, about 100 meters from the school, to a training ground. There they fought and one of the boys pulled out a knife“, said Karnobat Mayor Georgi Dimitrov to BNR.

The initial information was for three stab wounds, but the hospital examination found six wounds in the chest area and one in the mouth. The other 14-year-old boy was identified and detained for up to 24 hours, BNR reported. An investigation has been initiated into the case, and the prosecutor's office is clarifying the causes and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg, bntnews.bg