12 detained in an operation against vote buying in Haskovo

12 people have been detained in a specialized police operation in Haskovo region, aimed at combating crime and vote trading. So far, none of the detainees have been arrested for vote buying, announced the director of the Haskovo Department of Internal Affairs and Communications, Senior Commissioner Miroslav Hristov.

„12 people have been detained. So far, no one has been detained for vote buying“, said Hristov.

Over 1,400 people and more than 1,100 motor vehicles have been checked. The police have identified over 300 violations of the Road Traffic Act. 60 warning protocols have been drawn up, and over 70 individuals from the active criminal contingent have been checked.

As part of the operation, pawnshops, quick loan companies and other sites are being checked. Large quantities of unfit food have been discovered, as well as plant protection products without documents of origin.

The operation began a day earlier and continues. Checkpoints have been set up in many places in the district, reports the Bulgarian National Television.

As of this moment, there is no information about charges related to vote trading. The investigation and checks on the operation are continuing.